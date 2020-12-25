Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target at $69.29

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.69. 73,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

