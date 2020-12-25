Brokerages Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Price Target at $8.74

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.74.

BLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 101.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 104.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BLU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 803,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,714. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

