Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Insiders have sold a total of 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 205.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 118.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 273,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 148,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.41. 124,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

