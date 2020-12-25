Brokerages Expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Natura &Co.

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

NTCO opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Natura &Co by 45.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

