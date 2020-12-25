Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,711 shares of company stock worth $9,877,049. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,155,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

