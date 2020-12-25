Brokerages Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce sales of $242.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $210.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $998.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,934. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after purchasing an additional 398,462 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,425,000 after purchasing an additional 297,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
