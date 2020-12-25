Brokerages Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce sales of $242.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $210.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $998.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,934. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after purchasing an additional 398,462 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,425,000 after purchasing an additional 297,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

