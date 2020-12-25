Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.07 Million

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post sales of $125.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.73 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $84.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $455.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $462.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $474.29 million, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $481.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

SASR opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 183,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.