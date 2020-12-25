Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.70. Post reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.73. Post has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.