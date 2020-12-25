(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.09

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.09 and traded as high as $227.13. (BRK.B) shares last traded at $226.53, with a volume of 2,386,721 shares.

The company has a market cap of $531.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.09.

Get (BRK.B) alerts:

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. (BRK.B) had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for (BRK.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BRK.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.