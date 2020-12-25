Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Insider Sells £114,568.28 in Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Friday. Britvic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 810.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 804.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 21.60 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

BVIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

