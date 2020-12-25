Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

EAT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. 345,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,556. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Brinker International by 43.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 191.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 496,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

