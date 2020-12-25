Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

