Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Baozun by 123.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Baozun by 23.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $32.01 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
