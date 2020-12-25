Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Baozun by 123.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Baozun by 23.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $32.01 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

