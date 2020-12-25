Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

