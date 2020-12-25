Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,381 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in eBay by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in eBay by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 467,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,824 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 2,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

