Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 22.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.01. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

