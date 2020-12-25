Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $17.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

