Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 21.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

