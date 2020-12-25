Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Brightcove stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Brightcove’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brightcove by 558.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

