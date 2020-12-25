Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Up 5.9%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 472,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 484,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.57 million, a P/E ratio of -563.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

