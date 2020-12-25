Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report sales of $127.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.75 million and the highest is $130.54 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $139.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $527.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.41 million to $538.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $504.66 million, with estimates ranging from $493.05 million to $520.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 527,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,229 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,364 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

