BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE) Shares Up 0.3%

BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.25. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.43 million and a P/E ratio of 31.71.

BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

