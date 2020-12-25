BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of BOX opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.35. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BOX by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BOX by 5.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 86.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

