Bottos (BTO) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC, BigONE and Gate.io. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $989,802.44 and approximately $66,240.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00315632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, Bibox, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

