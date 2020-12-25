Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shares rose 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 2,245,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 463,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.22% of Boqii at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

