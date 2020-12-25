Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $34.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

