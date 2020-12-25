Boenning Scattergood Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.53. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $191.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.