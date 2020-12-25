BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $32,540.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00327147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

