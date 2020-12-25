BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.87

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $14.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 67,790 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 79.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 762,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 140,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1,261.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,899 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

