BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,398 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,614.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORGO stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. BidaskClub raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

