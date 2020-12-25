BlackRock Inc. Sells 22,551 Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.76% of Aravive worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARAV. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 27,318.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARAV. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair started coverage on Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

ARAV stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.21. Aravive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

