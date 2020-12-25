BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:ELOX opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELOX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

