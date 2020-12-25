BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.71% of Mistras Group worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 347,702.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 500,691 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.82. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.