BlackRock Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.91% of Plumas Bancorp worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 62.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 90.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

PLBC opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.