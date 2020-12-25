Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $164.86 or 0.00683703 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, Altcoin Trader and Bittrex. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $494.01 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00135458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00139547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00362760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00063949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00100041 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,607,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cobinhood, Indodax, Bit-Z, Korbit, Huobi, Hotbit, Binance, YoBit, Koinex, ZB.COM, Coinbit, Bitkub, Kucoin, BX Thailand, Bithumb, CoinBene, CoinZest, Poloniex, IDAX, WazirX, FCoin, Gate.io, SouthXchange, MBAex, Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, BigONE, HitBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, DragonEX, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Coinsquare, Bitfinex, Kraken, Bitrue and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

