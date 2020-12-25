Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $89.18 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002038 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Crex24, HitBTC and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002121 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000402 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025194 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, Crex24, Exrates, Coinnest, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Bithumb, BigONE, OKEx, Indodax, Kucoin, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

