Bitcoin Cash ABC Achieves Market Cap of $288.65 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $15.54 or 0.00065994 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $288.65 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,549.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.76 or 0.01251652 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00275073 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.