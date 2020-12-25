Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Volume Tops $59.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.37 million and $59.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000070 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000057 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

