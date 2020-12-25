BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L) (LON:BPCR) Trading Down 0.2%

BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L) (LON:BPCR)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Approximately 121,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,125,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 7,865.17%.

In other BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L) news, insider Rolf Soderstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £39,500 ($51,607.00).

About BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR.L) (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

