BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) Head to Head Comparison

Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ambow Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ambow Education has a beta of -13.47, suggesting that its stock price is 1,447% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ambow Education and BioHiTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambow Education 0 0 0 0 N/A BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.87%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Ambow Education.

Profitability

This table compares Ambow Education and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambow Education -13.44% -38.82% -6.27% BioHiTech Global -247.02% -1,749.63% -17.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambow Education and BioHiTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambow Education $83.87 million 0.53 -$14.36 million N/A N/A BioHiTech Global $4.22 million 6.75 -$7.62 million N/A N/A

BioHiTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambow Education.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats Ambow Education on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs. The CP&CE Programs segment operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its web-based applications. This segment also offers educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instructions for K-12 level students; career enhancement services and products focusing on improving educational opportunities for primary and advanced degree school students, and employment opportunities for university graduates; and outbound and in-house management trainings for corporate clients. In addition, this segment provides students with training for professional skills, such as case studies, job environment simulation, and technical skills; soft skills, including time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques; and intellectualized operational services to corporate clients, colleges, and universities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 60 centers and schools comprising 3 K-12 schools, 25 tutoring centers, 26 training offices, 5 career enhancement centers, and 1 career enhancement college. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. The company also markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and High Efficiency Biological Treatment Resource Recovery Technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. In addition, it offers BioHiTech Cloud and Cirrus mobile applications for digester customers. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food service, and hospitality industries, as well as food distributors, governments, conference centers, municipalities and academic institutions, stadiums. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

