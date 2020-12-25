Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.27.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
NYSE:BIG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
