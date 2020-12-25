Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:BIG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

