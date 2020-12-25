BidaskClub Upgrades Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Hold

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TRC stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $398.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.67. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,870,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,935 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 5.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,631 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,614 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

