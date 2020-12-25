BidaskClub Upgrades SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SecureWorks from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.71.

SCWX opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 21.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 48.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 28.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 115.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

