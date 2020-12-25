BidaskClub Upgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to “Buy”

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PERI. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PERI opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $373.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 495.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Perion Network by 717.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

