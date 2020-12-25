BidaskClub Upgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Buy

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Owens & Minor by 225.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.