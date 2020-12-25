BidaskClub Upgrades Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) to “Sell”

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

