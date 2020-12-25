BidaskClub Upgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to “Hold”

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KCG lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

