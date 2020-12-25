BidaskClub Upgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to “Hold”

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KCG lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.
Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
