BidaskClub Upgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to “Sell”

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.90. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

