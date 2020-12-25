BidaskClub Upgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to “Sell”

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Shares of GPRE opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.90. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
