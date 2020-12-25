BidaskClub Lowers TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.11.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 159,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.