BidaskClub Lowers Total (NYSE:TOT) to Hold

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

NYSE:TOT opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Total’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,809,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Total by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

